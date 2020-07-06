All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 6 2020

6720 Castillo St

6720 Castillo Street · No Longer Available
Location

6720 Castillo Street, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Irving is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and 2 dinning areas. Master suite is on the first floor,dual sink vanity with separate shower and tub. Upstairs are 3 bedroom, bathroom and loft. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=LFn1vLp0na&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6720 Castillo St have any available units?
6720 Castillo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 6720 Castillo St currently offering any rent specials?
6720 Castillo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6720 Castillo St pet-friendly?
No, 6720 Castillo St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 6720 Castillo St offer parking?
No, 6720 Castillo St does not offer parking.
Does 6720 Castillo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6720 Castillo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6720 Castillo St have a pool?
No, 6720 Castillo St does not have a pool.
Does 6720 Castillo St have accessible units?
No, 6720 Castillo St does not have accessible units.
Does 6720 Castillo St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6720 Castillo St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6720 Castillo St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6720 Castillo St does not have units with air conditioning.

