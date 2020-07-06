6720 Castillo St

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities

A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Irving is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and 2 dinning areas. Master suite is on the first floor,dual sink vanity with separate shower and tub. Upstairs are 3 bedroom, bathroom and loft. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=LFn1vLp0na&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com