Irving, TX
6634 MIA WAY #102
Last updated September 5 2019 at 10:38 AM

6634 MIA WAY #102

6634 Nia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6634 Nia Drive, Irving, TX 75038
Las Brisas

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6634 MIA WAY #102 Available 11/11/19 6634 Mia Way #102, San Antonio, TX. 78233 - All showings require a 24 hour notice. Photos are of unit #101. Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in a gated community. Minutes from Fort Sam Houston & Randolph AFB. Front yard lawn care included. Privacy fenced backyard. Ceramic tile on the first floor w/carpet upstairs. Tenant also responsible for $70/month payment for water. Tenant must enroll in the A/C Filter Replacement Program. Cost is $125.00 every 6 months.

Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.

(RLNE4369202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6634 MIA WAY #102 have any available units?
6634 MIA WAY #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 6634 MIA WAY #102 have?
Some of 6634 MIA WAY #102's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6634 MIA WAY #102 currently offering any rent specials?
6634 MIA WAY #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6634 MIA WAY #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6634 MIA WAY #102 is pet friendly.
Does 6634 MIA WAY #102 offer parking?
Yes, 6634 MIA WAY #102 offers parking.
Does 6634 MIA WAY #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6634 MIA WAY #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6634 MIA WAY #102 have a pool?
No, 6634 MIA WAY #102 does not have a pool.
Does 6634 MIA WAY #102 have accessible units?
No, 6634 MIA WAY #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 6634 MIA WAY #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6634 MIA WAY #102 does not have units with dishwashers.

