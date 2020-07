Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

No Housing vouchers. Two bedroom, two bath townhome offering wood vinyl floors, with small fenced yard and two car carport located in South Irving. Living room with fireplace, separate dining area off kitchen with appliances included, bathroom and utility room with washer and dryer connections. Spacious bedrooms with bath on the second floor. One small pet up to 35 pounds fully grown, no puppies.