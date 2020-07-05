All apartments in Irving
646 South Rogers Road
646 South Rogers Road

646 S Rogers Rd · No Longer Available
Location

646 S Rogers Rd, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
2 bedroom 2 bath (one downstairs and one upstairs) 2 story town-home with fenced backyard and 2 assigned parking space. Includes vinyl plank and ceramic flooring, refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, disposal, ceiling fans, custom 2 inch blinds, fireplace, covered patio and full size washer and dryer connections. The apartment was freshly painted, Landlord provides lawn care.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/properties/3e570c2f-5a8c-47c8-9d20-511d68ffac41?property_unit_id=e0dfd16c-9b00-43f9-8cf7-5d8c465c13e3

(RLNE4593820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 South Rogers Road have any available units?
646 South Rogers Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 646 South Rogers Road have?
Some of 646 South Rogers Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 646 South Rogers Road currently offering any rent specials?
646 South Rogers Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 South Rogers Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 646 South Rogers Road is pet friendly.
Does 646 South Rogers Road offer parking?
Yes, 646 South Rogers Road offers parking.
Does 646 South Rogers Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 646 South Rogers Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 South Rogers Road have a pool?
No, 646 South Rogers Road does not have a pool.
Does 646 South Rogers Road have accessible units?
No, 646 South Rogers Road does not have accessible units.
Does 646 South Rogers Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 646 South Rogers Road has units with dishwashers.

