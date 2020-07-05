646 South Rogers Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

2 bedroom 2 bath (one downstairs and one upstairs) 2 story town-home with fenced backyard and 2 assigned parking space. Includes vinyl plank and ceramic flooring, refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, disposal, ceiling fans, custom 2 inch blinds, fireplace, covered patio and full size washer and dryer connections. The apartment was freshly painted, Landlord provides lawn care.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/properties/3e570c2f-5a8c-47c8-9d20-511d68ffac41?property_unit_id=e0dfd16c-9b00-43f9-8cf7-5d8c465c13e3



