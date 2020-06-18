6445 Love Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup garage

Spacious, luxury apartment in a great location!



-Rent includes one (1) reserved garage parking space and one (1) private storage unit - great package deal!

-Spacious unit with an office nook and additional sunroom or daybed space that can be used for guests (pictured)

-Apartment is in Allura Las Colinas Apartments

-Tenant is responsible for water, gas, and other utilities

-Unit has full-size washer and dryer connections

-Unit is eligible for renewal at end of lease term

-Required application and administration fee

-Move-in date negotiable (late May)

-Convenient location in Las Colinas near tons of shopping, grocery stores and restaurants

-Perfect for singles, small families, short-term business renters