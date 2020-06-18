6445 Love Drive

Amenities
Spacious, luxury apartment in a great location!
-Rent includes one (1) reserved garage parking space and one (1) private storage unit - great package deal!
-Spacious unit with an office nook and additional sunroom or daybed space that can be used for guests (pictured)
-Apartment is in Allura Las Colinas Apartments
-Tenant is responsible for water, gas, and other utilities
-Unit has full-size washer and dryer connections
-Unit is eligible for renewal at end of lease term
-Required application and administration fee
-Move-in date negotiable (late May)
-Convenient location in Las Colinas near tons of shopping, grocery stores and restaurants
-Perfect for singles, small families, short-term business renters