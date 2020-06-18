All apartments in Irving
Last updated June 2 2020

6445 Love Drive

6445 Love Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6445 Love Drive, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious, luxury apartment in a great location!

-Rent includes one (1) reserved garage parking space and one (1) private storage unit - great package deal!
-Spacious unit with an office nook and additional sunroom or daybed space that can be used for guests (pictured)
-Apartment is in Allura Las Colinas Apartments
-Tenant is responsible for water, gas, and other utilities
-Unit has full-size washer and dryer connections
-Unit is eligible for renewal at end of lease term
-Required application and administration fee
-Move-in date negotiable (late May)
-Convenient location in Las Colinas near tons of shopping, grocery stores and restaurants
-Perfect for singles, small families, short-term business renters

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6445 Love Drive have any available units?
6445 Love Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 6445 Love Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6445 Love Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6445 Love Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6445 Love Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 6445 Love Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6445 Love Drive offers parking.
Does 6445 Love Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6445 Love Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6445 Love Drive have a pool?
No, 6445 Love Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6445 Love Drive have accessible units?
No, 6445 Love Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6445 Love Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6445 Love Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6445 Love Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6445 Love Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

