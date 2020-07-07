Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 6415 Escena Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
6415 Escena Blvd
Last updated July 13 2019 at 8:43 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6415 Escena Blvd
6415 Escena Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6415 Escena Blvd, Irving, TX 75039
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1bhk apartment in one of the best housing communities in Irving . Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6415 Escena Blvd have any available units?
6415 Escena Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 6415 Escena Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6415 Escena Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6415 Escena Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 6415 Escena Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 6415 Escena Blvd offer parking?
No, 6415 Escena Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 6415 Escena Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6415 Escena Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6415 Escena Blvd have a pool?
No, 6415 Escena Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 6415 Escena Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6415 Escena Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6415 Escena Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6415 Escena Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6415 Escena Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6415 Escena Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Cimarron
101 Cimarron Trl
Irving, TX 75063
The Brandt
3950 North Story Road
Irving, TX 75038
Lakeside Urban Center
850 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Agave Villas
1115 N O Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161
Irving, TX 75039
Park Grove Square
2957 Park Square Dr
Irving, TX 75060
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Similar Pages
Irving 1 Bedrooms
Irving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly Apartments
Irving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Valley Ranch
Arts District
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Dallas
North Lake College
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas