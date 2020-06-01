Rent Calculator
627 Kingston Drive
627 Kingston Drive
627 Kingston Drive
·
Location
627 Kingston Drive, Irving, TX 75061
Garden Oaks
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fill out TAR Lease Application and send to Listing Agent. Then you will receive the Link to Apply online. $40 per person. NO PETS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 627 Kingston Drive have any available units?
627 Kingston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 627 Kingston Drive have?
Some of 627 Kingston Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 627 Kingston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
627 Kingston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 Kingston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 627 Kingston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 627 Kingston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 627 Kingston Drive offers parking.
Does 627 Kingston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 Kingston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 Kingston Drive have a pool?
No, 627 Kingston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 627 Kingston Drive have accessible units?
No, 627 Kingston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 627 Kingston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 627 Kingston Drive has units with dishwashers.
