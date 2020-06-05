620 Stone Canyon Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

One story 3 bed and 2bath house in the heart of Valley Ranch with Coppell Isd; Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel dishwasher and refrigerator. lots of windows and light. Agent and owner are related.