Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:21 AM

620 Stone Canyon Drive

620 Stone Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

620 Stone Canyon Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
One story 3 bed and 2bath house in the heart of Valley Ranch with Coppell Isd; Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel dishwasher and refrigerator. lots of windows and light. Agent and owner are related.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Stone Canyon Drive have any available units?
620 Stone Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 Stone Canyon Drive have?
Some of 620 Stone Canyon Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Stone Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
620 Stone Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Stone Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 620 Stone Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 620 Stone Canyon Drive offer parking?
No, 620 Stone Canyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 620 Stone Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Stone Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Stone Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 620 Stone Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 620 Stone Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 620 Stone Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Stone Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Stone Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.

