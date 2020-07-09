Rent Calculator
6131 Hollywood Drive
6131 Hollywood Drive
6131 Hollywood Drive
Browse Similar Places
Location
6131 Hollywood Drive, Irving, TX 75039
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6131 Hollywood Drive have any available units?
6131 Hollywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6131 Hollywood Drive have?
Some of 6131 Hollywood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6131 Hollywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6131 Hollywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6131 Hollywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6131 Hollywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 6131 Hollywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6131 Hollywood Drive offers parking.
Does 6131 Hollywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6131 Hollywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6131 Hollywood Drive have a pool?
No, 6131 Hollywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6131 Hollywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6131 Hollywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6131 Hollywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6131 Hollywood Drive has units with dishwashers.
