608 S. Rogers Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
608 S. Rogers Road
608 South Rogers Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
608 South Rogers Road, Irving, TX 75060
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE4753418)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 608 S. Rogers Road have any available units?
608 S. Rogers Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 608 S. Rogers Road currently offering any rent specials?
608 S. Rogers Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 S. Rogers Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 S. Rogers Road is pet friendly.
Does 608 S. Rogers Road offer parking?
No, 608 S. Rogers Road does not offer parking.
Does 608 S. Rogers Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 S. Rogers Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 S. Rogers Road have a pool?
No, 608 S. Rogers Road does not have a pool.
Does 608 S. Rogers Road have accessible units?
No, 608 S. Rogers Road does not have accessible units.
Does 608 S. Rogers Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 S. Rogers Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 S. Rogers Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 S. Rogers Road does not have units with air conditioning.
