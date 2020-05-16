All apartments in Irving
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:01 AM

600 Evening Star Court

600 Evening Star Court · No Longer Available
Location

600 Evening Star Court, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Come to check this beautiful updated home in the heart of Valley Ranch! Open concept, vaulted ceilings, wood floors, updated kitchen with granite counter-tops. Large Master bedroom with see thru fireplace to master bath! Updated bathroom with granite, soak tub and stand up shower. Bonus room upstairs can be a living room, game room or office. Front yard is maintained by HOA which is paid by owner. Enjoy the canals in Valley Ranch for your morning walking. This is a place you can call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Evening Star Court have any available units?
600 Evening Star Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Evening Star Court have?
Some of 600 Evening Star Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Evening Star Court currently offering any rent specials?
600 Evening Star Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Evening Star Court pet-friendly?
No, 600 Evening Star Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 600 Evening Star Court offer parking?
No, 600 Evening Star Court does not offer parking.
Does 600 Evening Star Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Evening Star Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Evening Star Court have a pool?
No, 600 Evening Star Court does not have a pool.
Does 600 Evening Star Court have accessible units?
No, 600 Evening Star Court does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Evening Star Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Evening Star Court has units with dishwashers.

