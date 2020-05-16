600 Evening Star Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room

Come to check this beautiful updated home in the heart of Valley Ranch! Open concept, vaulted ceilings, wood floors, updated kitchen with granite counter-tops. Large Master bedroom with see thru fireplace to master bath! Updated bathroom with granite, soak tub and stand up shower. Bonus room upstairs can be a living room, game room or office. Front yard is maintained by HOA which is paid by owner. Enjoy the canals in Valley Ranch for your morning walking. This is a place you can call home!