545 Via Amalfi

Amazing Top Floor, 2 Bdrm, 2.5 Bathroom Condo in a gated community. This unit is owned by an interior designer who took special care in creating a unique atmosphere with upgrades in lighting, fixtures, and other design elements which give this spacious unit a luxurious feel. Plantation shutters, 10ft ceilings, a modern open floor plan, lots of light , 2 balconies, a large kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel GE profile appliances, and a gas range add to its charming appeal. This condo also has a fitness center, and swimming pool located directly next to the building, parking garage access for 2 cars, and is in close walking proximity to Whole Foods, shopping and many restaurants.