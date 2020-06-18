All apartments in Irving
Last updated July 10 2019 at 9:26 AM

545 Southridge Way

545 Southridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

545 Southridge Way, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This spacious 3 bedrooms is perfect home for any family. Home features large kitchen w plenty of cabinets. Kitchen open to family room. Downstairs features study, formal dining & large living area w laminate floor throughout. Upstairs with huge Master bedroom w over size bathroom & closets, 2 bedrooms, & large game room. Home features large balcony. Conveniently located near shops, freeways, schools, & canals.
Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer incl.
** NEW CARPETS TO BE INSTALLED AFTER TENANT VACATE **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 Southridge Way have any available units?
545 Southridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 545 Southridge Way have?
Some of 545 Southridge Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 Southridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
545 Southridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 Southridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 545 Southridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 545 Southridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 545 Southridge Way offers parking.
Does 545 Southridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 545 Southridge Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 Southridge Way have a pool?
No, 545 Southridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 545 Southridge Way have accessible units?
No, 545 Southridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 545 Southridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 545 Southridge Way has units with dishwashers.

