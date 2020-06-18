545 Southridge Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

This spacious 3 bedrooms is perfect home for any family. Home features large kitchen w plenty of cabinets. Kitchen open to family room. Downstairs features study, formal dining & large living area w laminate floor throughout. Upstairs with huge Master bedroom w over size bathroom & closets, 2 bedrooms, & large game room. Home features large balcony. Conveniently located near shops, freeways, schools, & canals.

Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer incl.

** NEW CARPETS TO BE INSTALLED AFTER TENANT VACATE **