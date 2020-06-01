All apartments in Irving
5300 Green Park Dr

5300 Green Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5300 Green Park Drive, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
all utils included
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
Candlewood - Property Id: 257413

All the Comforts of Home and More
Oversize Apartment-style suites with fully equipped kitchen
All bills paid - weekly payment option
No deposit required
Complimentary
o High-speed Internet
o 24-hour Gym
o Weekly Housekeeping
o Cable
o Laundry Facilities
Outdoor Gazebo Grill
Lending Locker (blender, crockpot, etc.)
Pet Friendly
Interior Corridors
24-hour Candlewood Staff Available on site
IHG Rewards Club
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257413
Property Id 257413

(RLNE5689687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5300 Green Park Dr have any available units?
5300 Green Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 5300 Green Park Dr have?
Some of 5300 Green Park Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5300 Green Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5300 Green Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 Green Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5300 Green Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5300 Green Park Dr offer parking?
No, 5300 Green Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5300 Green Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5300 Green Park Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 Green Park Dr have a pool?
No, 5300 Green Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5300 Green Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 5300 Green Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 Green Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5300 Green Park Dr has units with dishwashers.

