5300 Green Park Dr

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed all utils included 24hr gym

Candlewood - Property Id: 257413



All the Comforts of Home and More

Oversize Apartment-style suites with fully equipped kitchen

All bills paid - weekly payment option

No deposit required

Complimentary

o High-speed Internet

o 24-hour Gym

o Weekly Housekeeping

o Cable

o Laundry Facilities

Outdoor Gazebo Grill

Lending Locker (blender, crockpot, etc.)

Pet Friendly

Interior Corridors

24-hour Candlewood Staff Available on site

IHG Rewards Club

