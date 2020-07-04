512 Santa Fe Trail

Amenities
Studio Apartment (with dividing wall) in plano, TX. Newly renovated! As an added bonus, you can keep the $650 deposit at the end of the lease in August 2020. It is in a quiet part of town with virtually no traffic to deal with. It will be a contract takeover, so the deposit is already paid for, as well as the two pet deposits, if you are looking to bring a pet (cat and dog friendly). There is also a great dog park! Rent is $910 a month, plus water, electricity, and internet. First level, corner lot apartment.