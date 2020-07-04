All apartments in Irving
Irving, TX
512 Santa Fe Trail
512 Santa Fe Trail

512 Santa Fe Trl · No Longer Available
Location

512 Santa Fe Trl, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
internet access
Studio Apartment (with dividing wall) in plano, TX. Newly renovated! As an added bonus, you can keep the $650 deposit at the end of the lease in August 2020. It is in a quiet part of town with virtually no traffic to deal with. It will be a contract takeover, so the deposit is already paid for, as well as the two pet deposits, if you are looking to bring a pet (cat and dog friendly). There is also a great dog park! Rent is $910 a month, plus water, electricity, and internet. First level, corner lot apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Santa Fe Trail have any available units?
512 Santa Fe Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 Santa Fe Trail have?
Some of 512 Santa Fe Trail's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Santa Fe Trail currently offering any rent specials?
512 Santa Fe Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Santa Fe Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 Santa Fe Trail is pet friendly.
Does 512 Santa Fe Trail offer parking?
No, 512 Santa Fe Trail does not offer parking.
Does 512 Santa Fe Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Santa Fe Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Santa Fe Trail have a pool?
No, 512 Santa Fe Trail does not have a pool.
Does 512 Santa Fe Trail have accessible units?
No, 512 Santa Fe Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Santa Fe Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 Santa Fe Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

