Irving, TX
507 Lilly Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

507 Lilly Court

507 Lilly Court · No Longer Available
Location

507 Lilly Court, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely east-facing, single-story charmer on quiet cul-de-sac. Updated w stunning hardwood floors, plantation shutters, plus granite kitchen & baths. Elegant vaulted formal living has dramatic arched window for natural light. Formal dining has custom chandelier & kitchen access. Spacious great room w FP & door to back yard is open to granite island kitchen featuring SS appliances, gas cooktop, glazed cabinets & tumbled marble b-splash. Private master suite + granite en suite bath w jet tub, XL frmls shower, custom tile & travertine floors. 3 secondary bedrooms & 2nd granite bath w custom shower. Pretty flagstone patio & landscaped yard. Fabulous corner lot. Windows replaced 2014. B-on-B fence 2015. Roof 2012.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Lilly Court have any available units?
507 Lilly Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 Lilly Court have?
Some of 507 Lilly Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Lilly Court currently offering any rent specials?
507 Lilly Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Lilly Court pet-friendly?
No, 507 Lilly Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 507 Lilly Court offer parking?
Yes, 507 Lilly Court offers parking.
Does 507 Lilly Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Lilly Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Lilly Court have a pool?
No, 507 Lilly Court does not have a pool.
Does 507 Lilly Court have accessible units?
No, 507 Lilly Court does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Lilly Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Lilly Court has units with dishwashers.

