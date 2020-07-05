507 Lilly Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely east-facing, single-story charmer on quiet cul-de-sac. Updated w stunning hardwood floors, plantation shutters, plus granite kitchen & baths. Elegant vaulted formal living has dramatic arched window for natural light. Formal dining has custom chandelier & kitchen access. Spacious great room w FP & door to back yard is open to granite island kitchen featuring SS appliances, gas cooktop, glazed cabinets & tumbled marble b-splash. Private master suite + granite en suite bath w jet tub, XL frmls shower, custom tile & travertine floors. 3 secondary bedrooms & 2nd granite bath w custom shower. Pretty flagstone patio & landscaped yard. Fabulous corner lot. Windows replaced 2014. B-on-B fence 2015. Roof 2012.