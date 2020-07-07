All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 506 N Rogers Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
506 N Rogers Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

506 N Rogers Road

506 North Rogers Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

506 North Rogers Road, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 N Rogers Road have any available units?
506 N Rogers Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 506 N Rogers Road currently offering any rent specials?
506 N Rogers Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 N Rogers Road pet-friendly?
No, 506 N Rogers Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 506 N Rogers Road offer parking?
No, 506 N Rogers Road does not offer parking.
Does 506 N Rogers Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 N Rogers Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 N Rogers Road have a pool?
No, 506 N Rogers Road does not have a pool.
Does 506 N Rogers Road have accessible units?
No, 506 N Rogers Road does not have accessible units.
Does 506 N Rogers Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 N Rogers Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 506 N Rogers Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 N Rogers Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Valley Ranch
9805 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Summer Gate
3801 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy
Irving, TX 75039
Jefferson Park
1127 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
Promenade at Valley Ridge
3700 Valley View Ln
Irving, TX 75062
Agave Villas
1115 N O Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Park Grove Square
2957 Park Square Dr
Irving, TX 75060
The Cayman Las Colinas
1071 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas