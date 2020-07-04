All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

4905 Courtside Dr

4905 Courtside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4905 Courtside Drive, Irving, TX 75038
Broadmoor Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
internet access
Irving 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $825

Exterior Amenities: Assigned parking, Private detached garages($65/mo), School bus stop, Carports, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 581

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4905 Courtside Dr have any available units?
4905 Courtside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4905 Courtside Dr have?
Some of 4905 Courtside Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4905 Courtside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4905 Courtside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4905 Courtside Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4905 Courtside Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4905 Courtside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4905 Courtside Dr offers parking.
Does 4905 Courtside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4905 Courtside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4905 Courtside Dr have a pool?
No, 4905 Courtside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4905 Courtside Dr have accessible units?
No, 4905 Courtside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4905 Courtside Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4905 Courtside Dr has units with dishwashers.

