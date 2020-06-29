4810 Cloudcroft

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

VUE Of Las Colinas the elite and urban gated community overlooking the TPC Four Seasons Golf Course & Resort. Luxury and chic collide with the illuminating natural light from the wall-to-wall windows, unique wood vaulted ceilings, captivating hardwoods, and stunning designer lighting. Entertaining is a breeze with the multiple oversized living areas and the open flow with direct access to the gourmet kitchen boasting quartz countertops, SS appliances, and generous cabinet space. Extravagant master with huge walk-in closet, and a lavish spa-like bath. Enjoy a relaxing nightcap outback on your cozy patio. Prime location close to downtown Dallas, DFW Airport, and direct golf cart access to Four Seasons.