All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 4651 O Connor Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
4651 O Connor Court
Last updated March 7 2020 at 5:20 AM

4651 O Connor Court

4651 O'connor Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4651 O'connor Court, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this newly remodeled contemporary condo in the Las Colinas Country Club. The kitchen features a beautiful kitchen with a stainless steel island, concrete counter tops and beautiful back splash. The Master bathroom is like an oasis! It features concrete flooring, stainless steel sinks & vanity, huge shower with 5 shower heads. The second bedroom has lots of space with full bath and a walk in closet. This condo has gated entrance and a garage with tons of storage space. Private yard has a waterfall, lush landscaping, covered deck and lots of room for outdoor activities. Come see this beauty before it is taken!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4651 O Connor Court have any available units?
4651 O Connor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4651 O Connor Court have?
Some of 4651 O Connor Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4651 O Connor Court currently offering any rent specials?
4651 O Connor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4651 O Connor Court pet-friendly?
No, 4651 O Connor Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4651 O Connor Court offer parking?
Yes, 4651 O Connor Court offers parking.
Does 4651 O Connor Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4651 O Connor Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4651 O Connor Court have a pool?
No, 4651 O Connor Court does not have a pool.
Does 4651 O Connor Court have accessible units?
No, 4651 O Connor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4651 O Connor Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4651 O Connor Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Valley Ranch
9805 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Jefferson Park
1127 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
Aleo at North Glen Apartments by Cortland
7904 N Glen Dr
Irving, TX 75063
Lakeside Urban Center
850 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Alesio Urban Center
385 E Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
The Cayman Las Colinas
1071 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas