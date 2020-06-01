4651 O Connor Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this newly remodeled contemporary condo in the Las Colinas Country Club. The kitchen features a beautiful kitchen with a stainless steel island, concrete counter tops and beautiful back splash. The Master bathroom is like an oasis! It features concrete flooring, stainless steel sinks & vanity, huge shower with 5 shower heads. The second bedroom has lots of space with full bath and a walk in closet. This condo has gated entrance and a garage with tons of storage space. Private yard has a waterfall, lush landscaping, covered deck and lots of room for outdoor activities. Come see this beauty before it is taken!