Last updated April 25 2019 at 9:32 AM

4573 N O Connor Road

4573 N O Connor Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4573 N O Connor Rd, Irving, TX 75062
Quail Run Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Quaint two-story condo in prestigious Las Colinas community. Enjoy the tree-lined streets, pool, waterfalls, fitness and community center in a guard gated community!

AGENTS MUST HAVE BUSINESS CARD TO ENTER GATE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

