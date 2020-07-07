All apartments in Irving
Last updated August 16 2019 at 2:36 PM

4539 N O Connor Road

4539 North O'connor Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4539 North O'connor Boulevard, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
After passing security booth off O'Connor street, 2nd left turn, unit 1230 on your left.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4539 N O Connor Road have any available units?
4539 N O Connor Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4539 N O Connor Road have?
Some of 4539 N O Connor Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4539 N O Connor Road currently offering any rent specials?
4539 N O Connor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4539 N O Connor Road pet-friendly?
No, 4539 N O Connor Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4539 N O Connor Road offer parking?
No, 4539 N O Connor Road does not offer parking.
Does 4539 N O Connor Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4539 N O Connor Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4539 N O Connor Road have a pool?
Yes, 4539 N O Connor Road has a pool.
Does 4539 N O Connor Road have accessible units?
No, 4539 N O Connor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4539 N O Connor Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4539 N O Connor Road has units with dishwashers.

