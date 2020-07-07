Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 4539 N O Connor Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
4539 N O Connor Road
Last updated August 16 2019 at 2:36 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4539 N O Connor Road
4539 North O'connor Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4539 North O'connor Boulevard, Irving, TX 75039
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
After passing security booth off O'Connor street, 2nd left turn, unit 1230 on your left.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4539 N O Connor Road have any available units?
4539 N O Connor Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4539 N O Connor Road have?
Some of 4539 N O Connor Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4539 N O Connor Road currently offering any rent specials?
4539 N O Connor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4539 N O Connor Road pet-friendly?
No, 4539 N O Connor Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 4539 N O Connor Road offer parking?
No, 4539 N O Connor Road does not offer parking.
Does 4539 N O Connor Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4539 N O Connor Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4539 N O Connor Road have a pool?
Yes, 4539 N O Connor Road has a pool.
Does 4539 N O Connor Road have accessible units?
No, 4539 N O Connor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4539 N O Connor Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4539 N O Connor Road has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Trinity Park Apartments
2700 Rock Island Rd
Irving, TX 75060
Heritage at Valley Ranch
9805 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Summer Gate
3801 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
Lakeside Urban Center
850 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Courtyards Of Roses
601 W Rochelle Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Jefferson Ridge
5301 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75038
Newport Apartments
3466 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75062
801 LasCo
801 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Similar Pages
Irving 1 Bedrooms
Irving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly Apartments
Irving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Valley Ranch
Arts District
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Dallas
North Lake College
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas