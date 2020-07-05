Rent Calculator
4533 N O Connor Rd 2206
4533 N O Connor Rd 2206
4533 North O'connor Road
No Longer Available
4533 North O'connor Road, Irving, TX 75062
Quail Run Condominiums
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gated Condo - Property Id: 242436
Spacious condo three full bathroom, updated kitchen
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242436
Property Id 242436
(RLNE5635717)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4533 N O Connor Rd 2206 have any available units?
4533 N O Connor Rd 2206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4533 N O Connor Rd 2206 have?
Some of 4533 N O Connor Rd 2206's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4533 N O Connor Rd 2206 currently offering any rent specials?
4533 N O Connor Rd 2206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4533 N O Connor Rd 2206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4533 N O Connor Rd 2206 is pet friendly.
Does 4533 N O Connor Rd 2206 offer parking?
No, 4533 N O Connor Rd 2206 does not offer parking.
Does 4533 N O Connor Rd 2206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4533 N O Connor Rd 2206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4533 N O Connor Rd 2206 have a pool?
No, 4533 N O Connor Rd 2206 does not have a pool.
Does 4533 N O Connor Rd 2206 have accessible units?
No, 4533 N O Connor Rd 2206 does not have accessible units.
Does 4533 N O Connor Rd 2206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4533 N O Connor Rd 2206 has units with dishwashers.
