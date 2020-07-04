All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 4447 Rainier St Unit: B2TH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
4447 Rainier St Unit: B2TH
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4447 Rainier St Unit: B2TH

4447 Rainier Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4447 Rainier Street, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Rent:$1382
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath

Apartment Amenities

Ice Makers
Patio/Balcony
Dishwashers
Ceiling Fans
Disposals
High-Speed Internet
Frost Free Refrigerators
Extra Storage
Vaulted / High Ceilings
Walk-In Closets
Wall-to-Wall Carpeting
Mini Blinds

Community Amenities

Laundry Room
Swimming Pool
Pet Friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4447 Rainier St Unit: B2TH have any available units?
4447 Rainier St Unit: B2TH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4447 Rainier St Unit: B2TH have?
Some of 4447 Rainier St Unit: B2TH's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4447 Rainier St Unit: B2TH currently offering any rent specials?
4447 Rainier St Unit: B2TH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4447 Rainier St Unit: B2TH pet-friendly?
Yes, 4447 Rainier St Unit: B2TH is pet friendly.
Does 4447 Rainier St Unit: B2TH offer parking?
Yes, 4447 Rainier St Unit: B2TH offers parking.
Does 4447 Rainier St Unit: B2TH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4447 Rainier St Unit: B2TH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4447 Rainier St Unit: B2TH have a pool?
Yes, 4447 Rainier St Unit: B2TH has a pool.
Does 4447 Rainier St Unit: B2TH have accessible units?
No, 4447 Rainier St Unit: B2TH does not have accessible units.
Does 4447 Rainier St Unit: B2TH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4447 Rainier St Unit: B2TH has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brandt
3950 North Story Road
Irving, TX 75038
Remington Hills at Las Colinas
1201 Meadow Creek Dr
Irving, TX 75038
AMLI on Riverside
310 Gran Via
Irving, TX 75039
Montoro Apartments
3701 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Lakeside Urban Center
850 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Broadmoor Villas
5015 Courtside Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Alesio Urban Center
385 E Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas