All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 4447 Rainier St Unit: B1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
4447 Rainier St Unit: B1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4447 Rainier St Unit: B1

4447 Rainier Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4447 Rainier Street, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Rent:$1240

Apartment Amenities

Ice Makers
Patio/Balcony
Dishwashers
Ceiling Fans
Disposals
High-Speed Internet
Frost Free Refrigerators
Extra Storage
Vaulted / High Ceilings
Walk-In Closets
Wall-to-Wall Carpeting
Mini Blinds

Community Amenities

Laundry Room
Swimming Pool
Pet Friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4447 Rainier St Unit: B1 have any available units?
4447 Rainier St Unit: B1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4447 Rainier St Unit: B1 have?
Some of 4447 Rainier St Unit: B1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4447 Rainier St Unit: B1 currently offering any rent specials?
4447 Rainier St Unit: B1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4447 Rainier St Unit: B1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4447 Rainier St Unit: B1 is pet friendly.
Does 4447 Rainier St Unit: B1 offer parking?
Yes, 4447 Rainier St Unit: B1 offers parking.
Does 4447 Rainier St Unit: B1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4447 Rainier St Unit: B1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4447 Rainier St Unit: B1 have a pool?
Yes, 4447 Rainier St Unit: B1 has a pool.
Does 4447 Rainier St Unit: B1 have accessible units?
No, 4447 Rainier St Unit: B1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4447 Rainier St Unit: B1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4447 Rainier St Unit: B1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Cimarron
101 Cimarron Trl
Irving, TX 75063
Oxford Park
5342 Bond St
Irving, TX 75038
Heritage at Valley Ranch
9805 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
AMLI on Riverside
310 Gran Via
Irving, TX 75039
AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
The Cayman Las Colinas
1071 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Silverton
3413 Country Club Dr W
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas