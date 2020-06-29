All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 30 2020

4447 Rainier St

4447 Rainier Street · No Longer Available
Location

4447 Rainier Street, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Irving / 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $1025

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Wet bars, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 883

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1021

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4447 Rainier St have any available units?
4447 Rainier St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4447 Rainier St have?
Some of 4447 Rainier St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4447 Rainier St currently offering any rent specials?
4447 Rainier St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4447 Rainier St pet-friendly?
No, 4447 Rainier St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4447 Rainier St offer parking?
Yes, 4447 Rainier St offers parking.
Does 4447 Rainier St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4447 Rainier St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4447 Rainier St have a pool?
Yes, 4447 Rainier St has a pool.
Does 4447 Rainier St have accessible units?
No, 4447 Rainier St does not have accessible units.
Does 4447 Rainier St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4447 Rainier St has units with dishwashers.

