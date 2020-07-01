All apartments in Irving
4444 Samarth St
4444 Samarth St

4444 Smarath Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4444 Smarath Drive, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This house is a townhouse new built in 2018 close to islamic center of Irving, Walmart, Irving mall, DFW airport and Highway 183 and 161.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4444 Samarth St have any available units?
4444 Samarth St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4444 Samarth St have?
Some of 4444 Samarth St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4444 Samarth St currently offering any rent specials?
4444 Samarth St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4444 Samarth St pet-friendly?
No, 4444 Samarth St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4444 Samarth St offer parking?
Yes, 4444 Samarth St offers parking.
Does 4444 Samarth St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4444 Samarth St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4444 Samarth St have a pool?
No, 4444 Samarth St does not have a pool.
Does 4444 Samarth St have accessible units?
No, 4444 Samarth St does not have accessible units.
Does 4444 Samarth St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4444 Samarth St has units with dishwashers.

