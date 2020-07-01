All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 4439 Samarth Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
4439 Samarth Street
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

4439 Samarth Street

4439 Samarth St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4439 Samarth St, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Gorgeous, newly constructed two-story townhome with stone elevation. Ready to move in. This home boasts a great floor plan. First floor has living, kitchen and guest bed with full bath. Living room with high ceilings gives an open feel. Kithcen with granite, stainless steel appliances. Breakfast bar. Master and a secondary bedroom with full bath and a gameroom upstairs. Small fenced patio is great for outdoor grill. Easy access to major freeways, close to dining & shopping areas. About 5 miles to DFW airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4439 Samarth Street have any available units?
4439 Samarth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4439 Samarth Street have?
Some of 4439 Samarth Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4439 Samarth Street currently offering any rent specials?
4439 Samarth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4439 Samarth Street pet-friendly?
No, 4439 Samarth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4439 Samarth Street offer parking?
Yes, 4439 Samarth Street offers parking.
Does 4439 Samarth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4439 Samarth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4439 Samarth Street have a pool?
No, 4439 Samarth Street does not have a pool.
Does 4439 Samarth Street have accessible units?
No, 4439 Samarth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4439 Samarth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4439 Samarth Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Park Apartments
2700 Rock Island Rd
Irving, TX 75060
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Promenade Valley Creek
4608 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Montoro Apartments
3701 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Camden Valley Park
9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W
Irving, TX 75063
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Eagle Crest
4013 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Casa Valley Apartments
500 Santa Fe Trl
Irving, TX 75063

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas