4236 Sumayyah Drive

Total Area 3545 Sqft 6-Bedrooms 4 Full Baths Large yard 7500 Sft Game room 2 Living Areas 2 Dining Areas Front Porch All-Brick Stucco Exterior 2Car Garage Hardwood Floor Granite Counter tops Premium Appliances Chrome Fixtures 25 Foot Grand Foyer Premium Construction Excellent Floor Plan Custom Built Closed Community. Close to highway and major shopping areas. Ready for Occupancy Close to North Hills Charter School. lessee or their agent must verify square footage and schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
