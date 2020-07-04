4236 Sumayyah Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage game room

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Total Area 3545 Sqft 6-Bedrooms 4 Full Baths Large yard 7500 Sft Game room 2 Living Areas 2 Dining Areas Front Porch All-Brick Stucco Exterior 2Car Garage Hardwood Floor Granite Counter tops Premium Appliances Chrome Fixtures 25 Foot Grand Foyer Premium Construction Excellent Floor Plan Custom Built Closed Community. Close to highway and major shopping areas. Ready for Occupancy Close to North Hills Charter School. lessee or their agent must verify square footage and schools.