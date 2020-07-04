All apartments in Irving
December 14 2019

4236 Sumayyah Drive

4236 Sumayyah Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4236 Sumayyah Drive, Irving, TX 75038
Amenities

Total Area 3545 Sqft 6-Bedrooms 4 Full Baths Large yard 7500 Sft Game room 2 Living Areas 2 Dining Areas Front Porch All-Brick Stucco Exterior 2Car Garage Hardwood Floor Granite Counter tops Premium Appliances Chrome Fixtures 25 Foot Grand Foyer Premium Construction Excellent Floor Plan Custom Built Closed Community. Close to highway and major shopping areas. Ready for Occupancy Close to North Hills Charter School. lessee or their agent must verify square footage and schools.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4236 Sumayyah Drive have any available units?
4236 Sumayyah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4236 Sumayyah Drive have?
Some of 4236 Sumayyah Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4236 Sumayyah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4236 Sumayyah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4236 Sumayyah Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4236 Sumayyah Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4236 Sumayyah Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4236 Sumayyah Drive offers parking.
Does 4236 Sumayyah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4236 Sumayyah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4236 Sumayyah Drive have a pool?
No, 4236 Sumayyah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4236 Sumayyah Drive have accessible units?
No, 4236 Sumayyah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4236 Sumayyah Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4236 Sumayyah Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
