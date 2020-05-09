4231 Cuesta Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms Condo in Las Brisas Gated Community! This quaint 2 story condo is located in Irving ISD as is ready for you to call home! Open and Bright concept with beautiful tile flooring through and Carpet in the bedrooms. Recently updated paint and light fixtures! GORGEOUS MASTER BATHROOM! This home has a wonderful and generously sized PRIVATE backyard for enjoying the outdoors and entertaining! The Private Community center has a clubhouse and pool and plenty of space! The HOA provides Alarm monitoring , Pest control, and water and trash services to the community! PET FRIENDLY! PETS ARE CASE BY CASE! Schedule your showing today!