4231 Cuesta Drive
4231 Cuesta Drive

4231 Cuesta Drive · No Longer Available
4231 Cuesta Drive, Irving, TX 75038
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms Condo in Las Brisas Gated Community! This quaint 2 story condo is located in Irving ISD as is ready for you to call home! Open and Bright concept with beautiful tile flooring through and Carpet in the bedrooms. Recently updated paint and light fixtures! GORGEOUS MASTER BATHROOM! This home has a wonderful and generously sized PRIVATE backyard for enjoying the outdoors and entertaining! The Private Community center has a clubhouse and pool and plenty of space! The HOA provides Alarm monitoring , Pest control, and water and trash services to the community! PET FRIENDLY! PETS ARE CASE BY CASE! Schedule your showing today!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Does 4231 Cuesta Drive have any available units?
4231 Cuesta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4231 Cuesta Drive have?
Some of 4231 Cuesta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4231 Cuesta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4231 Cuesta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4231 Cuesta Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4231 Cuesta Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4231 Cuesta Drive offer parking?
No, 4231 Cuesta Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4231 Cuesta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4231 Cuesta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4231 Cuesta Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4231 Cuesta Drive has a pool.
Does 4231 Cuesta Drive have accessible units?
No, 4231 Cuesta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4231 Cuesta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4231 Cuesta Drive has units with dishwashers.

