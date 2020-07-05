Rent Calculator
422 Hughes Drive
422 Hughes Drive
422 Hughes Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
422 Hughes Drive, Irving, TX 75062
Nichols Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
basketball court
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Large storage building in back by basketball goal with its own little bathroom. Perfect for a game room or den.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 422 Hughes Drive have any available units?
422 Hughes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 422 Hughes Drive have?
Some of 422 Hughes Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 422 Hughes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
422 Hughes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Hughes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 422 Hughes Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 422 Hughes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 422 Hughes Drive offers parking.
Does 422 Hughes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 Hughes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Hughes Drive have a pool?
No, 422 Hughes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 422 Hughes Drive have accessible units?
No, 422 Hughes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 422 Hughes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 Hughes Drive has units with dishwashers.
