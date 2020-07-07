All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 4207 Crest Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
4207 Crest Ridge Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 10:57 PM

4207 Crest Ridge Drive

4207 Crest Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4207 Crest Ridge Drive, Irving, TX 75061
Townlake

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION! LOCATION!! LOCATION!!! THIS FULLY FURNISHED AND READY FOR MOVE IN
4 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHROOMS, 3 CAR GARAGES IN PRIME LOCATION CLOSE TO THE DFW INTERNATIONAL AIRPOT, HWY'S 183, 121 AND 360 is waiting for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4207 Crest Ridge Drive have any available units?
4207 Crest Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4207 Crest Ridge Drive have?
Some of 4207 Crest Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4207 Crest Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4207 Crest Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4207 Crest Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4207 Crest Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4207 Crest Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4207 Crest Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 4207 Crest Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4207 Crest Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4207 Crest Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4207 Crest Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4207 Crest Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4207 Crest Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4207 Crest Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4207 Crest Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cielo Azul
1826 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Remington Hills at Las Colinas
1201 Meadow Creek Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Crest at Las Colinas
871 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Estrada Oaks
2115 Estrada Pkwy
Irving, TX 75061
The Crossings on Walnut Hill
2615 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Agave Villas
1115 N O Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75061
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Casa Valley Apartments
500 Santa Fe Trl
Irving, TX 75063

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas