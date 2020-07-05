Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
420 Santa Fe Trail #123
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM
1 of 27
420 Santa Fe Trail #123
420 Santa Fe Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
420 Santa Fe Trail, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE5227222)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 420 Santa Fe Trail #123 have any available units?
420 Santa Fe Trail #123 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 420 Santa Fe Trail #123 currently offering any rent specials?
420 Santa Fe Trail #123 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Santa Fe Trail #123 pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Santa Fe Trail #123 is pet friendly.
Does 420 Santa Fe Trail #123 offer parking?
No, 420 Santa Fe Trail #123 does not offer parking.
Does 420 Santa Fe Trail #123 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Santa Fe Trail #123 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Santa Fe Trail #123 have a pool?
No, 420 Santa Fe Trail #123 does not have a pool.
Does 420 Santa Fe Trail #123 have accessible units?
No, 420 Santa Fe Trail #123 does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Santa Fe Trail #123 have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Santa Fe Trail #123 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Santa Fe Trail #123 have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Santa Fe Trail #123 does not have units with air conditioning.
