Irving, TX
417 Lakeside Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

417 Lakeside Drive

417 Lakeside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

417 Lakeside Drive, Irving, TX 75062
Nichols Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,821 sf home is located in Irving, TX. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Partially fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Lakeside Drive have any available units?
417 Lakeside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 Lakeside Drive have?
Some of 417 Lakeside Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Lakeside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
417 Lakeside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Lakeside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 Lakeside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 417 Lakeside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 417 Lakeside Drive offers parking.
Does 417 Lakeside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Lakeside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Lakeside Drive have a pool?
No, 417 Lakeside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 417 Lakeside Drive have accessible units?
No, 417 Lakeside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Lakeside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 Lakeside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

