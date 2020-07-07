Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 4124 High Crest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
4124 High Crest Drive
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:15 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4124 High Crest Drive
4124 High Crest Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4124 High Crest Drive, Irving, TX 75061
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4124 High Crest Drive have any available units?
4124 High Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 4124 High Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4124 High Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 High Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4124 High Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 4124 High Crest Drive offer parking?
No, 4124 High Crest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4124 High Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4124 High Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 High Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 4124 High Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4124 High Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 4124 High Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 High Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4124 High Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4124 High Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4124 High Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy
Irving, TX 75039
Jefferson Park
1127 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo
Irving, TX 75039
Las Colinas Heights Apartment Homes
3701 N O'Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Estrada Oaks
2115 Estrada Pkwy
Irving, TX 75061
The Blvd
5353 Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Trails of Towne Lake
1147 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Similar Pages
Irving 1 Bedrooms
Irving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly Apartments
Irving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Valley Ranch
Arts District
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Dallas
North Lake College
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas