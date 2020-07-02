Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 4117 Victoria Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
4117 Victoria Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:04 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4117 Victoria Street
4117 Victoria Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4117 Victoria Street, Irving, TX 75062
Northwest Park
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath with Spacious Living / Dining - Beautiful remodeled home coming soon. 4 bedroom 2 bath rental * Easy access to major freeways and shopping * Great neighborhood *
(RLNE5157818)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4117 Victoria Street have any available units?
4117 Victoria Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 4117 Victoria Street currently offering any rent specials?
4117 Victoria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 Victoria Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4117 Victoria Street is pet friendly.
Does 4117 Victoria Street offer parking?
No, 4117 Victoria Street does not offer parking.
Does 4117 Victoria Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4117 Victoria Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 Victoria Street have a pool?
No, 4117 Victoria Street does not have a pool.
Does 4117 Victoria Street have accessible units?
No, 4117 Victoria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 Victoria Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4117 Victoria Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4117 Victoria Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4117 Victoria Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln
Irving, TX 75063
The Grove at Irving
1901 W 5th St
Irving, TX 75060
Calloway at Las Colinas
7300 Parkridge Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Courtyards Of Roses
601 W Rochelle Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Gardens of Valley Ranch
430 Red River Trail
Irving, TX 75063
Hidden Ridge Apartments
1290 Hidden Ridge Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Jefferson Eastshore
1100 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Similar Pages
Irving 1 Bedrooms
Irving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly Apartments
Irving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Valley Ranch
Arts District
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Dallas
North Lake College
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas