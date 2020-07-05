Rent Calculator
402 Red River Trl
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
402 Red River Trl
402 Red River Trl
·
No Longer Available
Location
402 Red River Trl, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 BHK, 2 BATh, Spacious apartment is available for sublease.
Available for 2 months and can be increased if needed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 402 Red River Trl have any available units?
402 Red River Trl doesn't have any available units at this time.
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 402 Red River Trl currently offering any rent specials?
402 Red River Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Red River Trl pet-friendly?
No, 402 Red River Trl is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 402 Red River Trl offer parking?
No, 402 Red River Trl does not offer parking.
Does 402 Red River Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Red River Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Red River Trl have a pool?
No, 402 Red River Trl does not have a pool.
Does 402 Red River Trl have accessible units?
No, 402 Red River Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Red River Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 Red River Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Red River Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 Red River Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
