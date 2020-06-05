Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
4009 Timberidge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4009 Timberidge Drive
4009 Timberidge Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4009 Timberidge Dr, Irving, TX 75038
Song
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 BEDROOM 2 BATH AND 2 CAR GARAGE HOME BUILT IN 1982. Brand new paint and carpet. Decent backyard. Formal living and dining rooms. Lots of storage cabinets in kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4009 Timberidge Drive have any available units?
4009 Timberidge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4009 Timberidge Drive have?
Some of 4009 Timberidge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4009 Timberidge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4009 Timberidge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 Timberidge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4009 Timberidge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 4009 Timberidge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4009 Timberidge Drive offers parking.
Does 4009 Timberidge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4009 Timberidge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 Timberidge Drive have a pool?
No, 4009 Timberidge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4009 Timberidge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4009 Timberidge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 Timberidge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4009 Timberidge Drive has units with dishwashers.
