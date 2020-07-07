4007 Evergreen Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Now...Spacious Two Bedroom and 2 Full Baths Duplex Apartment .Great location and quiet community. Fresh paint and gorgeous new floors throughout! Each unit comes with washer and dryer connections. Kitchen has fridge, dishwasher, stove and built in microwave. Larger bedrooms (Great for Roommates) with Walk in closet in master! Vaulted ceilings in the living area looks great! Fireplace and Private (Wood Fenced) Patio for your pets. Pets under 35 Lbs. only and on a case by case basis with pet deposits and a $25-month pet fee