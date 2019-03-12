Rent Calculator
400 S Shields
400 S Shields
400 S
No Longer Available
Location
400 S, Irving, TX 75062
Northwest Park
Amenities
pet friendly
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent in Fort Davis. Tenant pay utilities. No Smoking. Pets Negotiable. $1,200/month. $1,200 Security Deposit. Available Now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 400 S Shields have any available units?
400 S Shields doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 400 S Shields have?
Some of 400 S Shields's amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 400 S Shields currently offering any rent specials?
400 S Shields is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 S Shields pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 S Shields is pet friendly.
Does 400 S Shields offer parking?
No, 400 S Shields does not offer parking.
Does 400 S Shields have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 S Shields does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 S Shields have a pool?
No, 400 S Shields does not have a pool.
Does 400 S Shields have accessible units?
No, 400 S Shields does not have accessible units.
Does 400 S Shields have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 S Shields does not have units with dishwashers.
