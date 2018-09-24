3936 Portland Street

Recently remodeled 2 bedroom one bath. Private gated courtyard entrance. Open living room with fireplace off the kitchen. Separate dining room with large window. Kitchen has all appliances including a refrigerator and a breakfast bar. Bedrooms have walk in closets. Full size washer dryer connections.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
