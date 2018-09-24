All apartments in Irving
Irving, TX
3936 Portland Street
Last updated January 10 2020 at 1:11 AM

3936 Portland Street

3936 Portland St · No Longer Available
Location

3936 Portland St, Irving, TX 75038
Song

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Recently remodeled 2 bedroom one bath. Private gated courtyard entrance. Open living room with fireplace off the kitchen. Separate dining room with large window. Kitchen has all appliances including a refrigerator and a breakfast bar. Bedrooms have walk in closets. Full size washer dryer connections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3936 Portland Street have any available units?
3936 Portland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3936 Portland Street have?
Some of 3936 Portland Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3936 Portland Street currently offering any rent specials?
3936 Portland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3936 Portland Street pet-friendly?
No, 3936 Portland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3936 Portland Street offer parking?
No, 3936 Portland Street does not offer parking.
Does 3936 Portland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3936 Portland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3936 Portland Street have a pool?
No, 3936 Portland Street does not have a pool.
Does 3936 Portland Street have accessible units?
No, 3936 Portland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3936 Portland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3936 Portland Street has units with dishwashers.

