Home
/
Irving, TX
/
3913 Yellowstone Street
Last updated April 8 2019 at 10:07 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3913 Yellowstone Street
3913 Yellowstone Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Irving
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location
3913 Yellowstone Street, Irving, TX 75062
Northwest Park
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
2 year lease minumum required
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3913 Yellowstone Street have any available units?
3913 Yellowstone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 3913 Yellowstone Street currently offering any rent specials?
3913 Yellowstone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3913 Yellowstone Street pet-friendly?
No, 3913 Yellowstone Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 3913 Yellowstone Street offer parking?
No, 3913 Yellowstone Street does not offer parking.
Does 3913 Yellowstone Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3913 Yellowstone Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3913 Yellowstone Street have a pool?
No, 3913 Yellowstone Street does not have a pool.
Does 3913 Yellowstone Street have accessible units?
No, 3913 Yellowstone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3913 Yellowstone Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3913 Yellowstone Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3913 Yellowstone Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3913 Yellowstone Street does not have units with air conditioning.
