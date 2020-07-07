All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 3836 Carver Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
3836 Carver Place
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

3836 Carver Place

3836 Carver Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3836 Carver Place, Irving, TX 75061
Bear Creek

Amenities

garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single story home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, one living room, one dining and one car garage. Property has been freshly painted inside and outside with laminate floors. House located close to parks, freeways, stores, and malls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3836 Carver Place have any available units?
3836 Carver Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 3836 Carver Place currently offering any rent specials?
3836 Carver Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3836 Carver Place pet-friendly?
No, 3836 Carver Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3836 Carver Place offer parking?
Yes, 3836 Carver Place offers parking.
Does 3836 Carver Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3836 Carver Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3836 Carver Place have a pool?
No, 3836 Carver Place does not have a pool.
Does 3836 Carver Place have accessible units?
No, 3836 Carver Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3836 Carver Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3836 Carver Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3836 Carver Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3836 Carver Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at Northgate
4310 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo
Irving, TX 75039
The Grove at Irving
1901 W 5th St
Irving, TX 75060
Promenade Valley Creek
4608 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Eagle Crest
4013 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Colinas Pointe
4300 Rainier St
Irving, TX 75062
Ladera Ranch
3303 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75062

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas