Single story home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, one living room, one dining and one car garage. Property has been freshly painted inside and outside with laminate floors. House located close to parks, freeways, stores, and malls.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3836 Carver Place have any available units?
3836 Carver Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 3836 Carver Place currently offering any rent specials?
3836 Carver Place is not currently offering any rent specials.