Amenities

garage bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet Property Amenities garage

Nice, Classic, Custom Home in North Irving! - This home has it all. It does have some paneling, carpeting, hardwoods, ceramic tile. It has big, spacious rooms. and big bathrooms and a step up garden tub and stand alone shower. Lots of closet space. A garage in the rear of the home! Two dining areas and two living areas. You really must see to appreciate the size, design and hominess of this home. Call me for more details...



(RLNE4766277)