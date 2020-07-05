All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 3814 Eugene Court S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
3814 Eugene Court S
Last updated April 25 2019 at 9:31 AM

3814 Eugene Court S

3814 Eugene Ct S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3814 Eugene Ct S, Irving, TX 75062
Northwest Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Single storied updated 3-2-2 house in Irving. House has a den and living room. House is updated with granite counter tops and back splash in kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3814 Eugene Court S have any available units?
3814 Eugene Court S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3814 Eugene Court S have?
Some of 3814 Eugene Court S's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3814 Eugene Court S currently offering any rent specials?
3814 Eugene Court S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3814 Eugene Court S pet-friendly?
No, 3814 Eugene Court S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3814 Eugene Court S offer parking?
No, 3814 Eugene Court S does not offer parking.
Does 3814 Eugene Court S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3814 Eugene Court S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3814 Eugene Court S have a pool?
No, 3814 Eugene Court S does not have a pool.
Does 3814 Eugene Court S have accessible units?
No, 3814 Eugene Court S does not have accessible units.
Does 3814 Eugene Court S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3814 Eugene Court S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brandt
3950 North Story Road
Irving, TX 75038
Cielo Azul
1826 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Residences at Northgate
4310 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Aleo at North Glen Apartments by Cortland
7904 N Glen Dr
Irving, TX 75063
The Colony
3321 Coker St
Irving, TX 75062
Estrada Oaks
2115 Estrada Pkwy
Irving, TX 75061
Casa Valley Apartments
500 Santa Fe Trl
Irving, TX 75063
Silverton
3413 Country Club Dr W
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas