Home
/
Irving, TX
/
3711 Stafford St
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

3711 Stafford St

3711 Stafford Street · No Longer Available
Location

3711 Stafford Street, Irving, TX 75062
Arts District

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single family home available July 1 - Property Id: 199230

https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/560120534830348

Freshly painted. Brand new carpets.
Large backyard.
Granite counter tops in kitchen.
Newly remodeled bathrooms.
Spacious covered garage.
washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave included.
Across the street from Lee Elementary School.
Walking distance to Travis
Minutes from Highway 183, Highway 114 (John Carpenter Freeway), and 161 (President George Bush toll road).
No pets.
Rent does not include utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199230
Property Id 199230

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5843518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 Stafford St have any available units?
3711 Stafford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3711 Stafford St have?
Some of 3711 Stafford St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 Stafford St currently offering any rent specials?
3711 Stafford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 Stafford St pet-friendly?
No, 3711 Stafford St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3711 Stafford St offer parking?
Yes, 3711 Stafford St offers parking.
Does 3711 Stafford St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3711 Stafford St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 Stafford St have a pool?
No, 3711 Stafford St does not have a pool.
Does 3711 Stafford St have accessible units?
No, 3711 Stafford St does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 Stafford St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3711 Stafford St has units with dishwashers.

