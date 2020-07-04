3711 Stafford St

Amenities
Beautiful single family home available July 1 - Property Id: 199230
https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/560120534830348
Freshly painted. Brand new carpets.
Large backyard.
Granite counter tops in kitchen.
Newly remodeled bathrooms.
Spacious covered garage.
washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave included.
Across the street from Lee Elementary School.
Walking distance to Travis
Minutes from Highway 183, Highway 114 (John Carpenter Freeway), and 161 (President George Bush toll road).
No pets.
Rent does not include utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199230
Property Id 199230
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5843518)