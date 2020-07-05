All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 3701 Canary Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
3701 Canary Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3701 Canary Drive

3701 Canary Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3701 Canary Drive, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well taken care of, freshly painted, nice updated kitchen, lots of space. Great back yard with a deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 Canary Drive have any available units?
3701 Canary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3701 Canary Drive have?
Some of 3701 Canary Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 Canary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3701 Canary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 Canary Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3701 Canary Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3701 Canary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3701 Canary Drive offers parking.
Does 3701 Canary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 Canary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 Canary Drive have a pool?
No, 3701 Canary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3701 Canary Drive have accessible units?
No, 3701 Canary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 Canary Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3701 Canary Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MacArthur Ridge Apartments
10701 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
The Carolyn
900 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Las Colinas Heights Apartment Homes
3701 N O'Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Lakeside Urban Center
850 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Agave Villas
1115 N O Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Gardens of Valley Ranch
430 Red River Trail
Irving, TX 75063
Jefferson Ridge
5301 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75038
Marbletree
4057 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas