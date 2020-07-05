Rent Calculator
3701 Canary Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
3701 Canary Drive
3701 Canary Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3701 Canary Drive, Irving, TX 75062
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well taken care of, freshly painted, nice updated kitchen, lots of space. Great back yard with a deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3701 Canary Drive have any available units?
3701 Canary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3701 Canary Drive have?
Some of 3701 Canary Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3701 Canary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3701 Canary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 Canary Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3701 Canary Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 3701 Canary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3701 Canary Drive offers parking.
Does 3701 Canary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 Canary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 Canary Drive have a pool?
No, 3701 Canary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3701 Canary Drive have accessible units?
No, 3701 Canary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 Canary Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3701 Canary Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
