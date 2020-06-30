Rent Calculator
3650 N O Connor Rd
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:36 AM
3650 N O Connor Rd
3650 N O Connor Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
3650 N O Connor Rd, Irving, TX 75062
Woodhaven
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Relax by the refreshing resort style swimming pool or work up a sweat in our state of the art fitness facility. Pets are welcome so bring the whole family!
(RLNE5035767)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3650 N O Connor Rd have any available units?
3650 N O Connor Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3650 N O Connor Rd have?
Some of 3650 N O Connor Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3650 N O Connor Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3650 N O Connor Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3650 N O Connor Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3650 N O Connor Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3650 N O Connor Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3650 N O Connor Rd offers parking.
Does 3650 N O Connor Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3650 N O Connor Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3650 N O Connor Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3650 N O Connor Rd has a pool.
Does 3650 N O Connor Rd have accessible units?
No, 3650 N O Connor Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3650 N O Connor Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3650 N O Connor Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
