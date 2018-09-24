3638 W Country Club Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeously renovated with a modern open-concept design. Featuring new tile flooring on the downstairs level, new carpet upstairs, vaulted ceiling, skylights, granite counters, updated fixtures, LED lightings, updated baths & lots of storage spaces. Half bath is behind wet bar w-its own custom wine glass rack & cabinets. Spacious kitchen includes a large working island, new SS appliances, & under-mounted sink. Master is down w-an impressive brightly lit large bathroom that features a contemporary freestanding tub, frameless shower, double sink vanity, & a walk-in closet. Upstairs level has a loft and 2 beds & bath. Quiet neighborhood, minutes away from DFW Airport & Las Colinas w-easy access to 161, 114, & 183.