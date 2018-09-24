All apartments in Irving
Irving, TX
3638 W Country Club Drive
3638 W Country Club Drive

3638 Country Club Dr W · No Longer Available
Location

3638 Country Club Dr W, Irving, TX 75038
Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeously renovated with a modern open-concept design. Featuring new tile flooring on the downstairs level, new carpet upstairs, vaulted ceiling, skylights, granite counters, updated fixtures, LED lightings, updated baths & lots of storage spaces. Half bath is behind wet bar w-its own custom wine glass rack & cabinets. Spacious kitchen includes a large working island, new SS appliances, & under-mounted sink. Master is down w-an impressive brightly lit large bathroom that features a contemporary freestanding tub, frameless shower, double sink vanity, & a walk-in closet. Upstairs level has a loft and 2 beds & bath. Quiet neighborhood, minutes away from DFW Airport & Las Colinas w-easy access to 161, 114, & 183.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3638 W Country Club Drive have any available units?
3638 W Country Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3638 W Country Club Drive have?
Some of 3638 W Country Club Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3638 W Country Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3638 W Country Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3638 W Country Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3638 W Country Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3638 W Country Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3638 W Country Club Drive offers parking.
Does 3638 W Country Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3638 W Country Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3638 W Country Club Drive have a pool?
No, 3638 W Country Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3638 W Country Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 3638 W Country Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3638 W Country Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3638 W Country Club Drive has units with dishwashers.

