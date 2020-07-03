Rent Calculator
3610 Windsor St
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:33 AM
3610 Windsor St
3610 Windsor Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3610 Windsor Street, Irving, TX 75062
Arts District
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
1,600 - Large 3 Bed/ 2.0 Bath house in the heart of within walking distance of schools
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3610 Windsor St have any available units?
3610 Windsor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 3610 Windsor St currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Windsor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Windsor St pet-friendly?
No, 3610 Windsor St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 3610 Windsor St offer parking?
Yes, 3610 Windsor St offers parking.
Does 3610 Windsor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 Windsor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Windsor St have a pool?
No, 3610 Windsor St does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Windsor St have accessible units?
No, 3610 Windsor St does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Windsor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3610 Windsor St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3610 Windsor St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3610 Windsor St has units with air conditioning.
